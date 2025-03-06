Consultation Meeting on Entity Locker: Industry Bodies and Partners Provide Key Inputs

A high-level consultation meeting to gather insights and recommendations from industry bodies and partner organizations for the Entity Locker initiative was held at Electronics Niketan on March 6, 2025. The session was chaired by Shri Nand Kumarum, President & CEO of the National E-Governance Mission (NeGD); MD & CEO of Digital India Corporation, and CEO of MyGov.

The meeting saw participation from senior officials representing prominent industry chambers, regulatory bodies, and government enterprises. These included the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Indian Banks Association (IBA), The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, India SME Forum, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), Data Security Council of India (DSCI), and key government agencies such as the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), and Engineering Projects India Ltd.

Objective of the Meeting

The primary focus of the meeting was to provide an overview of the Entity Locker’s operational framework and encourage industry leaders to promote its adoption among their respective sectors. Attendees were invited to share constructive feedback and suggest additional features that could enhance the usability of the platform. The National E-Governance Division (NeGD) team reaffirmed its commitment to continuous improvement and streamlining the onboarding experience for businesses and financial entities, including private sector stakeholders.

Key Discussions and Insights

During the meeting, Shri Nand Kumarum underscored the importance of organizations developing practical use cases aligned with their document management and exchange mechanisms. He highlighted that Entity Locker serves as a secure, centralized digital repository for critical business documents, facilitating 'Ease of Doing Business.' Furthermore, he emphasized that the government’s provision of 10 GB of free storage presents a significant incentive for entities to integrate with the platform, alongside their partner networks.

Participants engaged in an in-depth discussion on several aspects of the Entity Locker’s functionality, including:

Document visibility and access control

API integration for seamless digital workflows

Extendable storage options for enterprises with larger data requirements

Grouping and user management capabilities

Aadhaar and other license verification protocols

Next Steps and Action Plan

The NeGD team acknowledged the various challenges raised, such as onboarding hurdles, integration complexities, and sector-specific requirements. All concerns were duly noted, and organizations were encouraged to provide detailed feedback on their specific integration needs. These insights will be formally analyzed and addressed in subsequent updates, ensuring that the platform evolves to meet the diverse needs of businesses and regulatory bodies.

The meeting concluded with a call for active participation from all stakeholders to drive the adoption of Entity Locker and leverage its features for greater efficiency and security in document management.