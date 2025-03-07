Two injured as nitrogen cylinders explode in Bhiwandi

Two persons were injured after nitrogen cylinders exploded following a fire in a godown in Bhiwandi's Mankoli area on Thursday night, an official said.

The fire broke out in a warehouse complex, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane civic body.

''Sashikant Pal and Suraj Girkar were injured and have been hospitalised,'' he said.

