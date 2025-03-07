Eleven Naxalites Surrender, Citing Disillusionment with Maoist Ideals

In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, eleven Naxalites, seven of whom are women, surrendered to the authorities on Friday. The group, carrying a collective reward of Rs 40 lakh, cited disillusionment with the Maoist ideology and improved security measures as reasons for their decision.

The surrender took place in front of senior officials from the police, Border Security Force, and Indo Tibetan Border Police. According to Prabhat Kumar, Narayanpur's Senior Superintendent of Police, the Naxals were particularly influenced by the government's efforts to enhance living conditions in the Abujhmaad region and the ongoing 'Niya Nellanar' initiative aimed at boosting local development.

This mass surrender, including Naxal leaders like Sannu alias Mangesh Upendi and Santu alias Badru Vadada, marks a substantial setback for Maoist operations in the region. The former militants will receive Rs 25,000 each as part of their rehabilitation package, contributing to a larger strategy for peace and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)