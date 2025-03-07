Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to UP MLA Abbas Ansari in Gangsters Act Case

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to UP MLA Abbas Ansari in a case filed under the state's Gangsters Act, allowing him limited movements with conditions. Ansari is required to stay in Lucknow and must inform authorities before leaving the state. The court seeks a compliance status report within six weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:26 IST
Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to UP MLA Abbas Ansari in Gangsters Act Case
Abbas Ansari
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday extended interim bail to Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari, involved in a case registered under the state's Gangsters Act. Abbas Ansari, the son of the late gangster Mukhtar Ansari, has been required to remain in his official accommodation in Lucknow and must acquire permission before visiting his Mau constituency.

In its ruling, the bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh directed Ansari to obtain court approval before leaving Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, he is to inform police authorities a day ahead of his court appearances. The court has requested a status report from the police regarding Ansari's adherence to these bail conditions within six weeks.

While Ansari was taken into custody last year on November 4 for another criminal matter, his arrest under the Gangsters Act occurred on September 6, 2024. Despite being granted bail in other cases, the Allahabad High Court denied bail to Ansari in the Gangsters Act case on December 18, last year. An FIR dated August 31, 2024, charges Ansari and others with extortion and assault under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

