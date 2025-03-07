Left Menu

Global Push for Nuclear Disarmament: A Diplomatic Crossroads

The Kremlin emphasizes the necessity of a dialogue with the United States on nuclear arms control following President Donald Trump's call for global denuclearization. The U.S., Russia, and other nuclear powers, including China, face discussions on the New START treaty and the inclusion of European arsenals in arms control conversations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:29 IST
Global Push for Nuclear Disarmament: A Diplomatic Crossroads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has underscored the importance of initiating a dialogue with the United States on nuclear arms control in the wake of President Donald Trump's expansive appeal for nuclear disarmament across the world. Trump has declared his ambition to prioritize denuclearization in his forthcoming term, suggesting, "It would be great if everybody got rid of their nuclear weapons."

Russia and the United States possess the largest nuclear arsenals globally, trailed by China. The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which limits the deployed strategic nuclear warheads of both U.S. and Russia, is set to expire in February 2026.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has affirmed that arms discussions with Washington must encompass European nuclear capabilities. This aspect has gained fresh importance following French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal of extending France's nuclear protection over European allies, as suggested on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025