Global Push for Nuclear Disarmament: A Diplomatic Crossroads

The Kremlin has underscored the importance of initiating a dialogue with the United States on nuclear arms control in the wake of President Donald Trump's expansive appeal for nuclear disarmament across the world. Trump has declared his ambition to prioritize denuclearization in his forthcoming term, suggesting, "It would be great if everybody got rid of their nuclear weapons."

Russia and the United States possess the largest nuclear arsenals globally, trailed by China. The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which limits the deployed strategic nuclear warheads of both U.S. and Russia, is set to expire in February 2026.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has affirmed that arms discussions with Washington must encompass European nuclear capabilities. This aspect has gained fresh importance following French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal of extending France's nuclear protection over European allies, as suggested on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)