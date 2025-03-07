Left Menu

Nagaland's Stand: Urging the Continuation of Free Movement Regime with Myanmar

The Nagaland Assembly plans to send a delegation to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to express concerns over the ending of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with Myanmar. The restrictions could impact economic and cultural ties across the India-Myanmar border. Nagaland seeks continued permission for cross-border movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:09 IST
Nagaland's Stand: Urging the Continuation of Free Movement Regime with Myanmar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland Assembly has resolved to send an all-party delegation to discuss the concerns of its people with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the central government's decision to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with Myanmar.

This regime, critical to cultural and economic ties across the border, allows residents within a 16-kilometer radius to cross without a visa. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized that this longstanding arrangement is vital for maintaining age-old relationships.

The delegation will emphasize issues documented through recent resolutions and cabinet decisions. There is a call for reconsideration due to the impact on familial ties, agriculture, healthcare, and education access for the communities near the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025