Nagaland's Stand: Urging the Continuation of Free Movement Regime with Myanmar
The Nagaland Assembly plans to send a delegation to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to express concerns over the ending of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with Myanmar. The restrictions could impact economic and cultural ties across the India-Myanmar border. Nagaland seeks continued permission for cross-border movement.
- Country:
- India
The Nagaland Assembly has resolved to send an all-party delegation to discuss the concerns of its people with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the central government's decision to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with Myanmar.
This regime, critical to cultural and economic ties across the border, allows residents within a 16-kilometer radius to cross without a visa. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized that this longstanding arrangement is vital for maintaining age-old relationships.
The delegation will emphasize issues documented through recent resolutions and cabinet decisions. There is a call for reconsideration due to the impact on familial ties, agriculture, healthcare, and education access for the communities near the border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
