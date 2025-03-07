Nagaland's Stand: Urging the Continuation of Free Movement Regime with Myanmar

The Nagaland Assembly has resolved to send an all-party delegation to discuss the concerns of its people with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the central government's decision to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with Myanmar.

This regime, critical to cultural and economic ties across the border, allows residents within a 16-kilometer radius to cross without a visa. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized that this longstanding arrangement is vital for maintaining age-old relationships.

The delegation will emphasize issues documented through recent resolutions and cabinet decisions. There is a call for reconsideration due to the impact on familial ties, agriculture, healthcare, and education access for the communities near the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)