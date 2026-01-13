UAE and Nigeria Forge Economic Ties with Landmark Agreement

In a significant move towards enhanced trade relations, the United Arab Emirates and Nigeria have signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Announced on Tuesday by UAE state news agency WAM, the agreement represents a major step towards improved bilateral cooperation.

The new partnership is expected to bolster economic ties, providing a platform for mutual growth and increased trade. Both nations anticipate benefits across multiple sectors, leveraging their combined resources and markets.

This landmark agreement marks a new chapter in UAE-Nigeria relations, with potential to enhance the economic landscape of both countries and foster greater regional collaboration.

