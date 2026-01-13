UAE and Nigeria Forge Economic Ties with Landmark Agreement
The UAE and Nigeria have entered into a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement aimed at boosting trade and bilateral relations. Announced by UAE's state news agency WAM, this significant move is expected to strengthen economic cooperation between the two nations, facilitating growth in various sectors.
In a significant move towards enhanced trade relations, the United Arab Emirates and Nigeria have signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Announced on Tuesday by UAE state news agency WAM, the agreement represents a major step towards improved bilateral cooperation.
The new partnership is expected to bolster economic ties, providing a platform for mutual growth and increased trade. Both nations anticipate benefits across multiple sectors, leveraging their combined resources and markets.
This landmark agreement marks a new chapter in UAE-Nigeria relations, with potential to enhance the economic landscape of both countries and foster greater regional collaboration.
