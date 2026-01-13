Left Menu

Canada and UAE Set to Boost Economic Ties with Comprehensive Partnership

Canada and the United Arab Emirates are poised to begin negotiations next month on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement to strengthen trade and investment ties. The initiative aims to diversify Canada's exports away from the U.S. and attract UAE investments, including in liquefied natural gas and green energy sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 23:33 IST
Canada and UAE Set to Boost Economic Ties with Comprehensive Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada and the United Arab Emirates are set to initiate negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement next month, Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu informed Reuters. This move is part of Ottawa's strategy to enhance its trade relations with Gulf countries and attract significant investment, especially as it seeks to reduce reliance on the U.S. amidst tariffs.

Investment in Canadian liquefied natural gas is a key area of interest, with Abu Dhabi's state energy group ADNOC considering Canadian projects. Canada has seven LNG projects under development, providing ample opportunities for collaboration in both traditional and green energy sectors, according to Sidhu during an interview in Dubai.

Ottawa is also working towards expanding its port capacity to boost exports to significant markets like the Indo-Pacific and Europe. Additionally, Minister Sidhu plans to accompany Prime Minister Mark Carney to China to renew connections with Canada's second-largest trading partner, aiming to explore collaboration in energy, education, and battery storage.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

 Global
2
SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

 Global
3
Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

 Global
4
US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026