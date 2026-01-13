Canada and UAE Set to Boost Economic Ties with Comprehensive Partnership
Canada and the United Arab Emirates are poised to begin negotiations next month on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement to strengthen trade and investment ties. The initiative aims to diversify Canada's exports away from the U.S. and attract UAE investments, including in liquefied natural gas and green energy sectors.
Canada and the United Arab Emirates are set to initiate negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement next month, Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu informed Reuters. This move is part of Ottawa's strategy to enhance its trade relations with Gulf countries and attract significant investment, especially as it seeks to reduce reliance on the U.S. amidst tariffs.
Investment in Canadian liquefied natural gas is a key area of interest, with Abu Dhabi's state energy group ADNOC considering Canadian projects. Canada has seven LNG projects under development, providing ample opportunities for collaboration in both traditional and green energy sectors, according to Sidhu during an interview in Dubai.
Ottawa is also working towards expanding its port capacity to boost exports to significant markets like the Indo-Pacific and Europe. Additionally, Minister Sidhu plans to accompany Prime Minister Mark Carney to China to renew connections with Canada's second-largest trading partner, aiming to explore collaboration in energy, education, and battery storage.
