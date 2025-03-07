Left Menu

South Carolina Prepares for Rare Firing Squad Execution

South Carolina plans its first firing squad execution in 15 years for Brad Sigmon, convicted of murder. Sigmon chose this method fearing the electric chair's and lethal injection's risks of prolonged agony. He contested the execution, citing due-process violations. Concerns over lethal injection's painful outcomes persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:30 IST
South Carolina is poised to carry out the first U.S. execution by firing squad in 15 years, set to occur this Friday. The convict, Brad Sigmon, sentenced for the brutal murders of his ex-girlfriend's parents in 2001, opted for the firing squad over potentially more agonizing alternatives like the electric chair or a lethal injection.

Sigmon raised objections over the state's opaque lethal injection protocol, pressing the U.S. Supreme Court for a reprieve. His lawyer, Bo King, highlighted the grim choice between the certainty of bullets shattering his chest or enduring a drawn-out lethal injection potentially lasting 20 minutes with severe physical repercussions.

With execution scheduled at South Carolina's Department of Corrections, the case draws attention to broader issues. The frequent mishandlings of lethal injection have prompted reconsiderations, amplified by the Department of Justice's recent suspension of federal executions under this method after troubling autopsy findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

