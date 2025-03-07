South Carolina Prepares for Rare Firing Squad Execution

South Carolina is poised to carry out the first U.S. execution by firing squad in 15 years, set to occur this Friday. The convict, Brad Sigmon, sentenced for the brutal murders of his ex-girlfriend's parents in 2001, opted for the firing squad over potentially more agonizing alternatives like the electric chair or a lethal injection.

Sigmon raised objections over the state's opaque lethal injection protocol, pressing the U.S. Supreme Court for a reprieve. His lawyer, Bo King, highlighted the grim choice between the certainty of bullets shattering his chest or enduring a drawn-out lethal injection potentially lasting 20 minutes with severe physical repercussions.

With execution scheduled at South Carolina's Department of Corrections, the case draws attention to broader issues. The frequent mishandlings of lethal injection have prompted reconsiderations, amplified by the Department of Justice's recent suspension of federal executions under this method after troubling autopsy findings.

