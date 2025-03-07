Left Menu

High Court Upholds FIR Against Priyanka Bharti for Manusmriti Incident

The Allahabad High Court refused to quash an FIR against Priyanka Bharti, an RJD spokesperson, for tearing Manusmriti pages during a TV debate. The court found her actions deliberate with no lawful justification, rejecting her plea to dismiss the FIR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has decided not to quash the FIR filed against RJD spokesperson Priyanka Bharti, regarding her controversial act of tearing pages from the Manusmriti during a live television debate.

Justices Vivek Kumar Birla and Anish Kumar Gupta concluded that Bharti's actions were deliberate and without lawful cause, highlighting the harm it might pose to religious sentiments, thus validating a cognizable offence.

The FIR was originally lodged in Aligarh and Bharti's plea for its dismissal and protection from arrest was denied, affirming the court's stance on upholding legal processes in religiously sensitive matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

