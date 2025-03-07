Shocking Discovery: Headless Body Found in Jagannathpur Village

In a chilling discovery, the body of an unidentified woman, estimated to be around 20 years old, was found headless near a canal in Jagannathpur village. The police were alerted after villagers stumbled upon the body on Friday morning.

Circle Officer Pradyumn Kumar Singh described the incident as a suspected murder by beheading. The authorities have taken custody of the body, which has been sent for a post-mortem examination to uncover more details.

The police are now focused on identifying the woman and understanding the motives behind this gruesome act. Investigations are ongoing, with no clear leads at the moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)