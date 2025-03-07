Shocking Discovery: Headless Body Found in Jagannathpur Village
A headless body of an unidentified woman, approximately 20 years old, was found in Jagannathpur village near a canal. Police are investigating the case, which appears to be a murder by beheading. The body has been sent for post-mortem as authorities work to establish her identity.
In a chilling discovery, the body of an unidentified woman, estimated to be around 20 years old, was found headless near a canal in Jagannathpur village. The police were alerted after villagers stumbled upon the body on Friday morning.
Circle Officer Pradyumn Kumar Singh described the incident as a suspected murder by beheading. The authorities have taken custody of the body, which has been sent for a post-mortem examination to uncover more details.
The police are now focused on identifying the woman and understanding the motives behind this gruesome act. Investigations are ongoing, with no clear leads at the moment.
