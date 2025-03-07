Girl Abducted in Broad Daylight Sparks Urgent Search

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was reportedly abducted by two men on a motorcycle in an alarming incident in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district. The abduction, which occurred in broad daylight on Thursday afternoon, was captured on CCTV, raising concerns over child safety and security.

The child's mother, Shyama, recounted that the suspects approached her while she was outside a primary school in the Usaihat area. As she washed clothes, the men inquired about the school's closing time, before seizing the opportunity to take the child and escape on their motorcycle.

Superintendent of Police Srivastava confirmed that multiple police teams are now dedicated to the search efforts, with special attention to potential child trafficking motives. Despite the family's modest means and lack of apparent enemies, the urgent need to reunite the child with her family remains paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)