Left Menu

Girl Abducted in Broad Daylight Sparks Urgent Search

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was abducted by two motorcycle-borne men in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened outside a school, captured on CCTV. Police have registered a case, deploying four teams for investigation. The family's financial struggles add complexity, raising concerns of child trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Badaun | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:51 IST
Girl Abducted in Broad Daylight Sparks Urgent Search
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was reportedly abducted by two men on a motorcycle in an alarming incident in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district. The abduction, which occurred in broad daylight on Thursday afternoon, was captured on CCTV, raising concerns over child safety and security.

The child's mother, Shyama, recounted that the suspects approached her while she was outside a primary school in the Usaihat area. As she washed clothes, the men inquired about the school's closing time, before seizing the opportunity to take the child and escape on their motorcycle.

Superintendent of Police Srivastava confirmed that multiple police teams are now dedicated to the search efforts, with special attention to potential child trafficking motives. Despite the family's modest means and lack of apparent enemies, the urgent need to reunite the child with her family remains paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025