Left Menu

Naga Employability Dilemma: GDS Posts Under Scrutiny

The Nagaland Assembly is addressing the issue of non-employability of Nagas in Gramin Dak Sevak posts. The challenge arises from the lack of local languages in the recruitment criteria. A select committee will examine the matter thoroughly to ensure fair employment opportunities for Nagas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:05 IST
Naga Employability Dilemma: GDS Posts Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland Assembly has taken a decisive step by referring the issue of Naga non-employability for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts to a select committee. The intervention aims to address challenges faced by the local population in securing these positions because of recruitment criteria that do not include regional languages.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio highlighted the necessity of local language proficiency for GDS roles in his statement, arguing that the lack of it in selection processes has opened the field to applicants outside Nagaland. These recruits often struggle to provide adequate services due to language barriers, depriving citizens and resulting in loss of job opportunities.

MLA Tsielhoutuo Rhutso raised concerns over numerous GDS vacancies occurring nationwide, which Nagas cannot apply for due to non-recognition of regional dialects. The legislative body has responded by moving forward with a comprehensive examination of the reservations with the backing of Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025