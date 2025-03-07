Naga Employability Dilemma: GDS Posts Under Scrutiny

The Nagaland Assembly has taken a decisive step by referring the issue of Naga non-employability for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts to a select committee. The intervention aims to address challenges faced by the local population in securing these positions because of recruitment criteria that do not include regional languages.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio highlighted the necessity of local language proficiency for GDS roles in his statement, arguing that the lack of it in selection processes has opened the field to applicants outside Nagaland. These recruits often struggle to provide adequate services due to language barriers, depriving citizens and resulting in loss of job opportunities.

MLA Tsielhoutuo Rhutso raised concerns over numerous GDS vacancies occurring nationwide, which Nagas cannot apply for due to non-recognition of regional dialects. The legislative body has responded by moving forward with a comprehensive examination of the reservations with the backing of Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer.

