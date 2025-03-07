Hindu Mahasabha Controversy: Havan at SDM Office Amid Shahi Jama Masjid Tensions

A group claiming to be from the Hindu Mahasabha conducted a 'havan' at the Sambhal sub-divisional magistrate's office after being denied permission for prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid.

The city of Sambhal is on heightened alert after last year's riots, sparked by a survey of Shahi Jama Masjid. In preparation for Holi and the second Friday of Ramzan, seven companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary have been deployed.

The Hindu Mahasabha sought access to the mosque, asserting it as a Hindu temple, but was denied by SDM Vandana Mishra as the matter is under court consideration. Defying the restriction, they performed their ritual outside the official's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)