Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down: Ex-FCI GM's Rs 3 Crore Bribery Network Exposed

The CBI has registered a new FIR against former FCI General Manager, Banoth Prem Singh, after discovering illicit funds of over Rs 3 crore linked to him. Investigations revealed these funds were managed by businessman G. Satyanarayan. Singh was previously arrested for accepting bribes related to FCI tenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:53 IST
CBI Cracks Down: Ex-FCI GM's Rs 3 Crore Bribery Network Exposed
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged a fresh First Information Report (FIR) against Banoth Prem Singh, a former General Manager of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), who was apprehended in a bribery scandal. Investigators unearthed over Rs 3 crore in illicit funds allegedly connected to Singh, sources disclosed on Friday.

Officials revealed that the discovery emerged following a thorough analysis of Singh's WhatsApp communications by CBI detectives probing an ongoing bribery investigation. The CBI's documentation notes that Singh allegedly hid Rs 3.47 crore through businessman G. Satyanarayan. The funds were purportedly distributed across various accounts and individuals, serving different purposes.

The investigation alleges that Satyanarayan, working through his son's firm Vardhan Associates, facilitated the dealings for the FCI. This revelation raises suspicions that Satyanarayan was handling Singh's illegal earnings. Previously, Singh had been caught in a sting operation last year accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe related to FCI tender processing, in collusion with middlemen and companies to defraud the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025