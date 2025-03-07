CBI Cracks Down: Ex-FCI GM's Rs 3 Crore Bribery Network Exposed
The CBI has registered a new FIR against former FCI General Manager, Banoth Prem Singh, after discovering illicit funds of over Rs 3 crore linked to him. Investigations revealed these funds were managed by businessman G. Satyanarayan. Singh was previously arrested for accepting bribes related to FCI tenders.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged a fresh First Information Report (FIR) against Banoth Prem Singh, a former General Manager of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), who was apprehended in a bribery scandal. Investigators unearthed over Rs 3 crore in illicit funds allegedly connected to Singh, sources disclosed on Friday.
Officials revealed that the discovery emerged following a thorough analysis of Singh's WhatsApp communications by CBI detectives probing an ongoing bribery investigation. The CBI's documentation notes that Singh allegedly hid Rs 3.47 crore through businessman G. Satyanarayan. The funds were purportedly distributed across various accounts and individuals, serving different purposes.
The investigation alleges that Satyanarayan, working through his son's firm Vardhan Associates, facilitated the dealings for the FCI. This revelation raises suspicions that Satyanarayan was handling Singh's illegal earnings. Previously, Singh had been caught in a sting operation last year accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe related to FCI tender processing, in collusion with middlemen and companies to defraud the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Normalcy Restored at KIIT Campus Amidst Ongoing Investigation
Business Leaders Banned from International Travel Amid Democracy Remarks Investigation
Delta Jet Crash Investigation: High Winds and Heroic Actions
Napier Healthcare Solutions Faces Investigation Over Unpaid Salaries
Champion Under Investigation: Claressa Shields Caught in Doping Scandal