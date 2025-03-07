CBI Cracks Down: Ex-FCI GM's Rs 3 Crore Bribery Network Exposed

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged a fresh First Information Report (FIR) against Banoth Prem Singh, a former General Manager of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), who was apprehended in a bribery scandal. Investigators unearthed over Rs 3 crore in illicit funds allegedly connected to Singh, sources disclosed on Friday.

Officials revealed that the discovery emerged following a thorough analysis of Singh's WhatsApp communications by CBI detectives probing an ongoing bribery investigation. The CBI's documentation notes that Singh allegedly hid Rs 3.47 crore through businessman G. Satyanarayan. The funds were purportedly distributed across various accounts and individuals, serving different purposes.

The investigation alleges that Satyanarayan, working through his son's firm Vardhan Associates, facilitated the dealings for the FCI. This revelation raises suspicions that Satyanarayan was handling Singh's illegal earnings. Previously, Singh had been caught in a sting operation last year accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe related to FCI tender processing, in collusion with middlemen and companies to defraud the government.

