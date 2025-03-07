Tragic Massacre in Alawite Town: A Grim Reminder of Syrian Conflict

Gunmen killed at least two dozen male residents in an Alawite town located in Syria's rural coastal region, according to sources on the ground and video footage, verified by Reuters.

While the video's timestamp remains unclear, the shadows suggest it was filmed in the morning over the past two months. Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had relied on the Alawite community for his regime's security and bureaucracy, exacerbating their persecution since his overthrow by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham last year.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that gunmen from the Idlib region executed 38 Alawite men while sparing the women. The ruling authority has refrained from commenting, but security has been heightened in the region to suppress rising insurgencies linked to Assad.

