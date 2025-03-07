Left Menu

Tragic Massacre in Alawite Town: A Grim Reminder of Syrian Conflict

At least two dozen male residents of an Alawite town in Syria's coastal region were killed by gunmen, reportedly affiliated with Syria's new Islamist ruling authority. The attack highlights ongoing violence against the Alawite community in the wake of Bashar al-Assad's ouster. The incident remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gunmen killed at least two dozen male residents in an Alawite town located in Syria's rural coastal region, according to sources on the ground and video footage, verified by Reuters.

While the video's timestamp remains unclear, the shadows suggest it was filmed in the morning over the past two months. Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had relied on the Alawite community for his regime's security and bureaucracy, exacerbating their persecution since his overthrow by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham last year.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that gunmen from the Idlib region executed 38 Alawite men while sparing the women. The ruling authority has refrained from commenting, but security has been heightened in the region to suppress rising insurgencies linked to Assad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

