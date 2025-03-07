Major Heroin Bust: Police Raid Uncovers Delhi Drug Manufacturing Unit

In a significant blow to drug operations, Delhi police dismantled a heroin manufacturing unit in Samaypur Badli, resulting in the arrest of four notorious drug smugglers, authorities confirmed on Friday.

During a major raid on March 3, drugs and chemicals, including 508 grams of heroin, were seized. Key figures apprehended included Nadeem Khan, with additional arrests of Rajender alias Yusuf, Bhure, and Nawab Salam following subsequent investigations.

The crackdown is touted as the outcome of intensive probe into the drug supply network in North Delhi, revealing the involvement of repeat offenders with records under the NDPS Act.

