Goa Tourism Minister Cleared in High-Profile Mining Case

In a pivotal ruling, the Bengaluru court has acquitted Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte of charges linked to illicit iron ore mining operations. The case has been meticulously scrutinized since its inception in the early 2010s following accusations of widescale unlawful mining activities damaging Goa's environment and economic interests.

The controversy began unfolding in 2012 when an inquiry revealed illegalities in all 90 operational iron ore mines in Goa, with allegations of negligence causing an estimated USD 6 billion in losses over five years. Despite attempts to renew several mining leases in 2015, the Supreme Court later annulled these efforts, citing transparency issues.

Khaunte faced accusations during his tenure overseeing Mines and Geology of sanctioning illegal mining practices and permitting unauthorized transportation of resources. The defense contended these allegations lacked factual basis and were politically charged. The court's decision underscored insufficient evidence directly associating Khaunte with these illegalities.

