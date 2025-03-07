Supreme Court Aims to Conclude Amrapali Group Proceedings
The Supreme Court of India is pushing to conclude legal proceedings related to the Amrapali Group's real estate projects, ongoing since 2017. With substantial compliance from the National Buildings Construction Corporation, the court seeks reports from homebuyers and authorities on project status, aiming to finalize stalled developments and resolve financial issues.
The Supreme Court on Friday emphasized the need to wrap up longstanding legal proceedings involving the Amrapali Group, a major real estate development firm. The cases have been ongoing since 2017. The court asked for a report on the progress made in adhering to its directives concerning stalled housing projects.
A bench including Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma noted significant compliance, with around 25,000 flats completed by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC). The bench is keen to receive input from homebuyers and the Greater Noida authority to assess the status of these projects.
The court also addressed concerns about financial irregularities, appointing a court receiver to manage Amrapali's properties. Efforts continue to sell off remaining units and retrieve funds so that grievances of over 45,000 affected homebuyers can be addressed efficiently.
