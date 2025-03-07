Left Menu

Supreme Court Aims to Conclude Amrapali Group Proceedings

The Supreme Court of India is pushing to conclude legal proceedings related to the Amrapali Group's real estate projects, ongoing since 2017. With substantial compliance from the National Buildings Construction Corporation, the court seeks reports from homebuyers and authorities on project status, aiming to finalize stalled developments and resolve financial issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:49 IST
Supreme Court Aims to Conclude Amrapali Group Proceedings
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday emphasized the need to wrap up longstanding legal proceedings involving the Amrapali Group, a major real estate development firm. The cases have been ongoing since 2017. The court asked for a report on the progress made in adhering to its directives concerning stalled housing projects.

A bench including Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma noted significant compliance, with around 25,000 flats completed by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC). The bench is keen to receive input from homebuyers and the Greater Noida authority to assess the status of these projects.

The court also addressed concerns about financial irregularities, appointing a court receiver to manage Amrapali's properties. Efforts continue to sell off remaining units and retrieve funds so that grievances of over 45,000 affected homebuyers can be addressed efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025