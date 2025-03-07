South Africa Strengthens Global Gender Commitments at CSW69

South Africa is set to reaffirm its dedication to advancing gender equality on the global stage as it participates in the 69th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69). Led by Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, the South African delegation will actively engage in discussions at the United Nations Headquarters in New York from 10 to 21 March 2025.

Under the leadership of Saudi Arabia as Chair, CSW69 will serve as a crucial platform for evaluating global progress on gender equality, with a particular focus on the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action ("Beijing +30") as the world approaches the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) deadline. South Africa’s presence at this high-level forum underscores its commitment to ensuring that international gender policies translate into meaningful change at regional and national levels.

Minister Chikunga emphasized the significance of these engagements, stating: “South Africa’s participation at CSW69 reinforces our commitment to gender equality and ensures that our national interests are reflected in international gender policies and frameworks.”

Key Issues South Africa Will Address at CSW69

1. Beijing+30 Report

Minister Chikunga will present South Africa’s progress in implementing the Beijing Declaration, highlighting achievements, persistent challenges, and areas requiring urgent intervention to accelerate gender equality.

2. Women’s Economic Empowerment and Leadership

South Africa will advocate for global policy reforms that eliminate economic barriers for women, enhance access to financial resources, and promote equal participation in leadership and decision-making structures.

3. Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF)

The delegation will address ongoing legislative advancements, law enforcement strategies, and support programs for GBV survivors. Additionally, South Africa will push for greater international accountability and cooperation in combating GBV.

4. South Africa’s Role in the G20 Women’s Empowerment Working Group (WEWG)

As the Chair of the G20’s Women Empowerment Working Group, Minister Chikunga will align South Africa’s gender transformation agenda with global priorities, ensuring collaborative efforts toward economic and social empowerment of women.

5. Strengthening International Partnerships

Bilateral meetings with global leaders will be utilized to forge strategic alliances, enhance policy implementation, and drive international commitments to gender equality.

Highlights from South Africa’s Beijing+30 Report

The South African Beijing+30 Report presents a detailed analysis of progress made in gender equality over the past five years while identifying critical areas requiring urgent action. Key findings include:

Political Representation : Women now hold 43.5% of seats in Parliament, up from 28% in 1994. Additionally, 42.66% of executive leadership positions in government are occupied by women.

: Women now hold 43.5% of seats in Parliament, up from 28% in 1994. Additionally, 42.66% of executive leadership positions in government are occupied by women. Education and Skills Development : Gender parity has been surpassed in higher education, with more female graduates than male graduates in most fields. However, there remains a need for increased representation of women in STEM disciplines.

: Gender parity has been surpassed in higher education, with more female graduates than male graduates in most fields. However, there remains a need for increased representation of women in STEM disciplines. Economic Participation : Despite improvements, women still face wage disparities and underrepresentation in key economic sectors. The informal sector remains a significant employer of women, underscoring the need for stronger financial inclusion policies.

: Despite improvements, women still face wage disparities and underrepresentation in key economic sectors. The informal sector remains a significant employer of women, underscoring the need for stronger financial inclusion policies. Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) : While legislative frameworks have improved, GBVF remains a national crisis. South Africa is enhancing law enforcement, strengthening survivor support services, and implementing stringent accountability mechanisms.

: While legislative frameworks have improved, GBVF remains a national crisis. South Africa is enhancing law enforcement, strengthening survivor support services, and implementing stringent accountability mechanisms. Health and Well-being: Maternal health indicators have improved, and access to sexual and reproductive healthcare has expanded. However, healthcare access disparities persist, particularly in rural areas, necessitating continued efforts for gender-responsive budgeting.

As the world convenes at CSW69, South Africa’s active participation will play a vital role in shaping global gender policies, fostering international cooperation, and reinforcing national efforts toward achieving a more inclusive and equitable society.