Delhi Assembly Goes Paperless with NeVA: A Leap Towards Digital Governance
The Delhi Assembly is set to transition to a paperless system using the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), with a 100-day implementation target. NeVA will streamline legislative processes, promote transparency, and advance digital governance. Past delays and challenges, including the pandemic and bureaucratic issues, are noted.
The Delhi Assembly is undergoing a significant transformation as it moves towards becoming paperless within the next 100 days. Speaker Vijender Gupta announced this ambitious initiative, aligning with the broader vision for digital governance across India.
The National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), a comprehensive digital platform, will streamline all legislative activities in the Assembly. This shift is expected to enhance transparency, efficiency, and environmental sustainability by providing digital access to legislative notices, ministerial records, discussions, and more.
Despite previous setbacks, including a decade-long delay and the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic, Gupta remains committed to ensuring a swift transition. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi's 'One India, One Application' vision, promoting a unified digital approach for governance.
