Amit Shah Inaugurates Sri Vishweshathirtha Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, inaugurated the Sri Vishweshathirtha Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru today. The 150-bed multi-speciality hospital, built on a 2-acre land at a cost of ₹60 crore, aims to provide free medical treatment to the poor and underprivileged sections of society.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah highlighted the hospital's commitment to serving the marginalized, with 60% of its beds reserved for the economically weaker sections. The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities and is expected to serve as a vital healthcare center for the region. He lauded the efforts of the Sri Krishna Seva Ashram Trust, which has been instrumental in uplifting and serving the underprivileged. The trust was founded by the revered Sri Vishweshathirtha Swamiji, and his successor, Sri Vishwprasannteerth Swamiji, continues to carry forward his noble legacy. Shri Shah also acknowledged the establishment of the Sri Krishna Medical Center, Sri Krishna Netralaya, Dental Center, and Sri Vishwprasannteerth Memorial Clinic as part of the trust’s healthcare initiatives.

Shri Amit Shah spoke about the historical significance of the Pejawar Mutt, emphasizing its influence beyond Karnataka and South India. Under the leadership of Sri Vishweshathirtha Swamiji, the Pejawar Mutt played a crucial role in promoting national unity, opposing forced conversions, supporting the Ram Mandir movement, and upholding Hindutva and Sanatan Dharma. He noted that the Mutt, located in Udupi, follows the teachings of Sri Madhvacharya and has guided countless devotees in their spiritual journeys.

Reflecting on the life and contributions of Sri Vishweshathirtha Swamiji, Shri Amit Shah remarked that Swamiji was a rare saint who dedicated his life to the service of religion, society, and education. Having taken sanyas at the age of eight, Swamiji spent over eight decades propagating Hindu values while also engaging in various social service initiatives. In recognition of his contributions, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi conferred upon him the Padma Vibhushan in 2020.

Shri Amit Shah further acknowledged Swamiji’s role in fostering social harmony, particularly in preventing caste divisions within Hindu society in South India. He lauded Swamiji’s efforts in integrating religious teachings with modern education and promoting healthcare. He also highlighted the Pejawar Mutt’s active participation in the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol at the Ram Mandir. He recalled that Swamiji was among the saints who traveled to Delhi in 2014 to bless Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his election.

Addressing the broader healthcare vision of the Narendra Modi government, Shri Amit Shah emphasized the various health initiatives undertaken in the last decade. He spoke about the success of programs such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Fit India Movement, Nutrition Mission, Mission Indradhanush, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and Jal Jeevan Mission. He underscored the importance of cleanliness, fitness, and nutrition in maintaining good health.

Highlighting the achievements of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Shri Shah stated that 60 crore people in India now have access to free medical treatment of up to ₹5 lakh. He also pointed out that Mission Indradhanush ensures comprehensive vaccination, while the Jal Jeevan Mission provides safe, fluoride-free drinking water to every household. However, he noted that such initiatives require the active participation of religious and service-oriented organizations to achieve widespread success.

Concluding his speech, Shri Amit Shah expressed confidence that the Sri Vishweshathirtha Memorial Hospital would serve as a beacon of hope for the underprivileged and significantly contribute to improving public health in Karnataka. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring quality healthcare for all and praised the efforts of spiritual leaders and social organizations in strengthening the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.