Trump's Crypto Summit: U.S. Set to Become 'Crypto Capital of the World'
The White House hosts a summit with cryptocurrency leaders, including Michael Saylor and Zach Witkoff, to discuss President Trump's vision of making the U.S. the 'crypto capital of the world.' A strategic reserve of bitcoin and other coins is expected to be a focal point of the discussion.
The cryptocurrency industry is gearing up for a potential transformation as top leaders meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. The meeting, scheduled for Friday, focuses on the administration's ambitions to turn the U.S. into the 'crypto capital of the world.'
Prominent figures like Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, and Zach Witkoff, co-founder of World Liberty Financial, are set to attend. They will join Trump in assessing plans to develop a strategic reserve containing bitcoin and other select cryptocurrencies. An executive order has already been signed by Trump to further these efforts, highlighting his commitment to the initiative.
While some industry insiders express optimism about engaging in a cooperative discussion with the government, the creation of the reserve has sparked debate. Critics question the selection of coins for inclusion, worried about potential risks, whereas supporters anticipate constructive regulatory developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Crypto Boost: Bitcoin and Altcoins Surge After Strategic Reserve Announcement
Trump's Cryptocurrency Revolution: Strategic Reserve Announcement Shakes Markets
Trump's Crypto Strategic Reserve Plans Boost Market
Bitcoin's Resurgence Fueled by Trump's Strategic Reserve Proposal
Trump's Cryptocurrency Gambit: Strategic Reserve Announcement Shakes Up the Market