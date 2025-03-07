Trump's Crypto Summit: U.S. Set to Become 'Crypto Capital of the World'

The cryptocurrency industry is gearing up for a potential transformation as top leaders meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. The meeting, scheduled for Friday, focuses on the administration's ambitions to turn the U.S. into the 'crypto capital of the world.'

Prominent figures like Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, and Zach Witkoff, co-founder of World Liberty Financial, are set to attend. They will join Trump in assessing plans to develop a strategic reserve containing bitcoin and other select cryptocurrencies. An executive order has already been signed by Trump to further these efforts, highlighting his commitment to the initiative.

While some industry insiders express optimism about engaging in a cooperative discussion with the government, the creation of the reserve has sparked debate. Critics question the selection of coins for inclusion, worried about potential risks, whereas supporters anticipate constructive regulatory developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)