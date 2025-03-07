South Africa Reevaluates Congo Mission Amid Rebel Conflict

South Africa's defense minister has highlighted the necessity for a reassessment of the Southern African mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This mission comprises troops from various nations, including South Africa, assisting in the fight against rebels allegedly supported by Rwanda.

The evaluation process, currently in progress, aims to determine the future of South Africa's involvement in this mission, according to minister Angie Motshekga's statement to Reuters. The ongoing review will consider the guidance of regional blocs in deciding whether to withdraw South African troops.

The situation in Congo remains complex as regional stability is challenged by the presence of armed rebel groups. South Africa's decision could significantly impact the region's efforts to maintain peace and security.

