Punjab's Intensive Crackdown: Over 100 Arrested in Anti-Drug Raids

In a determined crackdown, Punjab Police on Friday raided 687 locations, resulting in the arrest of 111 individuals involved in drug trafficking and liquor smuggling, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Supported by a 1,000-strong force, police also carried out vehicle checks at 84 strategic points across 10 districts sharing borders with four states and Chandigarh. The checks occurred at Pathankot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Ropar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Hoshiarpur, and Bathinda.

In conjunction with the crackdown, Punjab Police has partnered with Punjabi University Patiala and Educational Multimedia Research Centre to integrate a comprehensive 10-hour anti-drug awareness course into schools, aiming to educate youths on the perils of drug abuse as part of the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)