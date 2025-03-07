Left Menu

Punjab's Intensive Crackdown: Over 100 Arrested in Anti-Drug Raids

The Punjab Police conducted massive raids across ten districts, arresting 111 individuals involved in drug and liquor trafficking. In collaboration with Punjabi University Patiala, they plan to introduce an anti-drug awareness course. More than 250 police teams, comprising over 2,000 personnel, took part in this mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined crackdown, Punjab Police on Friday raided 687 locations, resulting in the arrest of 111 individuals involved in drug trafficking and liquor smuggling, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Supported by a 1,000-strong force, police also carried out vehicle checks at 84 strategic points across 10 districts sharing borders with four states and Chandigarh. The checks occurred at Pathankot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Ropar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Hoshiarpur, and Bathinda.

In conjunction with the crackdown, Punjab Police has partnered with Punjabi University Patiala and Educational Multimedia Research Centre to integrate a comprehensive 10-hour anti-drug awareness course into schools, aiming to educate youths on the perils of drug abuse as part of the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

