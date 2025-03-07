Left Menu

South Africa Reconsiders Its Role in Congo Mission

South Africa's Defence Minister, Angie Motshekga, suggested a reevaluation of the Southern African mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where South African troops aid in battling rebels. An evaluation is ongoing, with future decisions influenced by regional bodies and the possibility of troop withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:53 IST
South Africa Reconsiders Its Role in Congo Mission
Amidst rising tensions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, South African Defence Minister Angie Motshekga announced a possible reassessment of the Southern African mission, involving various national troops, including South African forces, aimed at combating Rwanda-backed rebels.

Speaking to Reuters, Motshekga confirmed that an evaluation process is currently in place to decide the future involvement of South Africa's military. The decision will be closely tied to directives from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community, with discussions among heads of state scheduled soon.

The mission has faced significant criticism at home, particularly after the fall of Goma in January, which left South African soldiers in a precarious position without a defined exit strategy, prompting calls for a policy review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

