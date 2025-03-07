Left Menu

Duo Sentenced to 10 Years for 2021 Mobile Snatching Case

Two men were sentenced to 10 years for a mobile snatching incident in 2021 on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway. The court also fined them Rs 35,000 each. The accused, Pawan and Dinesh, were arrested soon after the incident. All necessary evidence and witness statements were collected leading to their conviction.

Gurugram | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:57 IST
In a significant verdict, a local court sentenced two men to a decade in prison for a snatching case dating back to August 2021, according to police reports.

The additional session judge, Sunil Kumar Diwan, not only delivered the sentence but also levied a fine of Rs 35,000 on each convict.

The case unfolded on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway when the accused, Pawan and Dinesh, snatched a victim's mobile phone while traveling in an auto-rickshaw. Following swift investigations and arrests, police gathered compelling evidence which led to their conviction.

