Duo Sentenced to 10 Years for 2021 Mobile Snatching Case

In a significant verdict, a local court sentenced two men to a decade in prison for a snatching case dating back to August 2021, according to police reports.

The additional session judge, Sunil Kumar Diwan, not only delivered the sentence but also levied a fine of Rs 35,000 on each convict.

The case unfolded on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway when the accused, Pawan and Dinesh, snatched a victim's mobile phone while traveling in an auto-rickshaw. Following swift investigations and arrests, police gathered compelling evidence which led to their conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)