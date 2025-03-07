Conflict Escalation in Coastal Syria Alarms UN
UN envoy Geir Pedersen expresses deep concern over violent clashes in coastal Syria involving the Caretaker Authority forces and loyalists to the former regime, amid alarming civilian casualties.
The United Nations' special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, has issued a warning regarding the rising violence in Syria's coastal areas. According to Pedersen, clashes between the Syrian Caretaker Authority forces and factions loyal to the former regime have intensified significantly.
This escalation is accompanied by "very troubling reports of civilian casualties," Pedersen noted with concern. The ongoing conflict in these regions highlights the persistent instability in Syria, despite various attempts at diplomatic resolutions.
Such developments underline the fragility of peace and the urgent need for renewed international efforts to address the humanitarian and security crisis facing Syrian civilians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
