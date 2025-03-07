Left Menu

Controversial Beef Allegations Shake Odisha Eatery

Authorities in Odisha's Puri district sealed an eatery over allegations it mixed beef in its mutton curry, sparked by a viral video from a cattle trafficking operation. The video named a specific diner, prompting swift administrative action amidst religious sensitivities, although the accused owner denied the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst rising tensions, authorities in Odisha's Puri district have sealed a well-known eatery following allegations of beef being illicitly mixed in its mutton curry. Officials reported the action after a viral video emerged, where a man involved in cattle trafficking claimed that beef was being supplied to multiple eateries along National Highway-216.

The man called out a particular establishment in the Sakshigopal police station's jurisdiction, frequented by locals and travelers alike. As the potential religious implications roiled the community, Puri's district collector, Siddharth Shankar Swain, confirmed the eatery's closure was conducted under a magistrate's supervision.

The district administration is now investigating the credibility of the video, questioning those named, and pursuing further raids. In contrast, the eatery owner has refuted the allegations, attributing them to business rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

