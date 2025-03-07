South Africa to Host Global Investor Call Following 2025 Budget Speech

The National Treasury has invited investors to participate in the upcoming Global Investor Call (GIC) following the tabling of the 2025 Budget. Interested investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance through their respective Goldman Sachs or Investec representatives.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is set to present the 2025 Budget to Parliament on Wednesday, 12 March 2025. Following the budget announcement, the National Treasury will engage with investors via a non-deal GIC scheduled for 16:00 SAST (14:00 GMT / 09:00 EST) on the same day.

Organizing the Global Investor Call

The GIC has been arranged by Goldman Sachs International and Investec Bank Limited, alongside their empowerment partners, Vunani Capital Partners and Cinga Capital. The session will be led by National Treasury Director-General Dr. Duncan Pieterse, supported by senior Treasury officials.

Fixed Income Investor Update Meetings The GIC will be followed by a series of in-person fixed income investor update meetings:

Cape Town: Thursday, 13 March 2025, and Friday, 14 March 2025

Thursday, 13 March 2025, and Friday, 14 March 2025 Johannesburg: Friday, 28 March 2025

Friday, 28 March 2025 International Meetings: Details to be announced

Investec Bank Limited will oversee the logistics of these investor meetings.

How to Participate in the GIC The GIC will feature an open Q&A session, and investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance through their respective contacts:

Goldman Sachs International: Contact: Rumbi Wasterfall Email: rumbi.wasterfall@gs.com Phone: +44 207 774 6671

Investec Bank Limited: Contact: Leanne Large Email: Leanne.Large@investec.com Phone: +27 82 494 8804



Access to GIC and Budget Presentation

Pre-register for the GIC: Register Here

Register Here Audio replay link (available post-GIC): Access Replay

Access Replay Budget Presentation (available after the speech): View Here

Key Highlights of the 2025 Budget

Minister Godongwana's Budget Speech will outline the government's financial, economic, and social commitments for the coming fiscal year. The budget will detail resource allocations to national priorities as outlined in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address, ensuring economic stability and growth.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to engage actively in these sessions to gain insights into South Africa’s economic outlook and fiscal policy direction for 2025.