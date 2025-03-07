India Aircraft Leasing and Financing Summit 2024: Strengthening India's Aviation Future

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and with the support of the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA), successfully organized the second edition of the "India Aircraft Leasing and Financing Summit" in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The event was inaugurated by Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, and attended by key stakeholders from the global and domestic aviation and financial sectors.

GIFT City: A Catalyst for India's Aviation Growth

In his keynote address, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu emphasized the significance of GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) as a globally competitive financial hub. He highlighted that India is not aiming to compete but rather complement existing international aviation financing hubs. With the country’s rapidly expanding aviation market, GIFT City is poised to play a pivotal role in making India a formidable player in aircraft leasing and financing.

The Minister stressed that aircraft leasing is a crucial financial mechanism that India’s burgeoning civil aviation sector requires. With the expansion of the UDAN scheme and the doubling of Indian airports over the next decade, India has now emerged as the world's third-largest domestic aviation market.

Aviation Infrastructure Expansion & Future Projections

Shri Ram Mohan Naidu outlined the government's ambitious plans to revolutionize India's aviation sector. By 2047, India is set to build 350 airports, including 34 mega airports with a capacity to handle over two crore passengers annually. Additionally, 50 new airports are planned within the next five years. The UDAN scheme has been extended for another decade, ensuring enhanced regional connectivity with an additional 120 new destinations across India.

He urged industry stakeholders to collaborate in establishing a robust aircraft leasing and financing ecosystem, positioning India as a global leader in aviation finance. "GIFT City represents a transformative opportunity to capture the economic value created by India’s aviation industry," the Minister stated.

Strategic Discussions & Policy Interventions

The summit featured insightful panel discussions focused on:

Establishing an Aircraft Lessor Ecosystem in GIFT IFSCA – Deliberations on attracting global lessors and streamlining regulations for efficient aircraft leasing operations.

– Deliberations on attracting global lessors and streamlining regulations for efficient aircraft leasing operations. Bridging Financial Gaps: Unlocking Growth in Aviation Financing through Policy & Investment – Addressing policy interventions and financial strategies to bridge gaps in aircraft financing.

The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing the recommendations raised during the discussions and emphasized the importance of India complementing, rather than competing with, existing global leasing hubs.

Gujarat's Vision for Aviation Leadership

Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel, addressing the summit, reaffirmed Gujarat’s commitment to becoming a leader in the aviation sector. He lauded GIFT City’s emergence as India’s fintech hub and stressed the importance of developing a self-reliant aviation ecosystem. "With the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the aviation sector has seen unprecedented growth, and Gujarat is ready to play a key role in this transformation," he remarked.

Government Commitment & Regulatory Framework

Civil Aviation Secretary Shri Vumlunmang Vualnam reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring a stable regulatory framework for aviation financing. He noted that Indian carriers are set to expand their aircraft fleet from 800 to around 1,500 in the next five years, signaling massive growth potential for aircraft leasing and financing in India.

Industry Engagement & Key Takeaways

The summit saw active participation from industry leaders, including global lessors, banks, insurance companies, legal experts, and airline executives. The discussions underscored the need for policy-driven initiatives to establish a strong aircraft leasing ecosystem within India.

With continued government support, investment, and regulatory advancements, India is well on its way to positioning itself as a premier global destination for aircraft leasing and financing.