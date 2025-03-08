Ceasefire Tensions: Fragile Peace Unravels in Gaza Amid Diplomatic Maneuvers
A recent Israeli drone strike killing two in Gaza highlights ongoing tensions despite a fragile ceasefire. Attempts to extend peace involve diplomatic efforts by international and regional players, amidst ongoing military preparations and hostages' negotiations. Hamas and Israel remain at odds, impacting the potential ceasefire extension.
An Israeli drone strike in Gaza on Friday resulted in two fatalities, suggesting instability in a fragile ceasefire. The attack, targeting suspected militants, comes as the Israeli military, prepared for potential conflict, negotiates with Hamas to extend a 42-day truce.
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's visit underscores diplomatic efforts, while Hamas meets with Egyptian mediators in Cairo. These dialogues coincide with rising internal and international pressure for agreement renewal, vital for Gaza's reconstruction.
Tensions linger amid hostage issues and military dynamics, challenging steps towards peace. The situation remains delicate as cultural and religious observances like Ramadan and Passover approach, adding layers to the already complex conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
