Russian Forces Counter 43 Drone Assaults in Southern Regions

In a swift counteraction, Russian air defence units downed 43 Ukrainian drones late Friday over parts of southern Russia, according to the Defence Ministry. The interceptions occurred over a 2-1/2-hour window, specifically targeting Krasnodar and Bryansk regions.

In Bryansk region, nine drones were neutralized, with six impacting the town of Starodub, causing injuries and sparking a blaze at a nearby industrial plant. Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported civilian evacuations in response to the threat.

Further complicating the situation, local media outlet Mash reported on Telegram that at least one individual was killed in the drone attacks. Residents described hearing multiple explosions, heightening concerns over safety in the affected areas.

