U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has formally determined that nine Americans are currently wrongfully detained in Venezuela, sparking a call for their immediate release. A State Department spokesperson condemned the arrests on Friday, describing them as unacceptable and rooted in dubious circumstances without proper regard for legal rights.

The spokesperson emphasized that all Americans unjustly detained by the Venezuelan government must be freed at once. Despite efforts to secure their prompt release, the Venezuelan communications ministry has not responded to requests for comment. Historically, the government has accused detained Americans of being involved in terrorist activities.

Under President Nicolas Maduro, the Venezuelan authorities have often accused both local opposition and foreign entities of colluding with the United States to destabilize the nation. These claims have been consistently denied by both the opposition and the U.S., intensifying the diplomatic standoff.

