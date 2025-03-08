Left Menu

El Menchito: The Downfall of a Cartel Prince

Rubén Oseguera, El Menchito, was sentenced to life in prison for aiding his father in running the violent Jalisco New Generation cartel. Convicted of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, and multiple murders, his criminal actions were described as historically severe by prosecutors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2025 03:18 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 03:18 IST
El Menchito: The Downfall of a Cartel Prince
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

El Menchito, son of Nemesio Oseguera and second-in-command of the Jalisco New Generation cartel, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a U.S. court. The principal charge involved overseeing a narcotics empire that prosecutors said is responsible for widespread violence and drug distribution.

Judge Beryl Howell highlighted Ruben Oseguera's culpability in ruthless killings, including ordering the shootdown of a Mexican military helicopter, and described his actions as fitting the drug kingpin label.

Oseguera's lawyers argued for a lesser sentence, citing his youth and troubled upbringing, while prosecutors emphasized his significant role in planning the cartel's violent operations and drug trafficking activities worth billions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025