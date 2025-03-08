El Menchito: The Downfall of a Cartel Prince

El Menchito, son of Nemesio Oseguera and second-in-command of the Jalisco New Generation cartel, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a U.S. court. The principal charge involved overseeing a narcotics empire that prosecutors said is responsible for widespread violence and drug distribution.

Judge Beryl Howell highlighted Ruben Oseguera's culpability in ruthless killings, including ordering the shootdown of a Mexican military helicopter, and described his actions as fitting the drug kingpin label.

Oseguera's lawyers argued for a lesser sentence, citing his youth and troubled upbringing, while prosecutors emphasized his significant role in planning the cartel's violent operations and drug trafficking activities worth billions.

(With inputs from agencies.)