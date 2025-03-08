El Menchito: The Downfall of a Cartel Prince
Rubén Oseguera, El Menchito, was sentenced to life in prison for aiding his father in running the violent Jalisco New Generation cartel. Convicted of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, and multiple murders, his criminal actions were described as historically severe by prosecutors.
El Menchito, son of Nemesio Oseguera and second-in-command of the Jalisco New Generation cartel, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a U.S. court. The principal charge involved overseeing a narcotics empire that prosecutors said is responsible for widespread violence and drug distribution.
Judge Beryl Howell highlighted Ruben Oseguera's culpability in ruthless killings, including ordering the shootdown of a Mexican military helicopter, and described his actions as fitting the drug kingpin label.
Oseguera's lawyers argued for a lesser sentence, citing his youth and troubled upbringing, while prosecutors emphasized his significant role in planning the cartel's violent operations and drug trafficking activities worth billions.
