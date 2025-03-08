Forgery Uncovered: Ration Shop Scandal in Thane

A case has been registered against a ration shop owner in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly fabricating documents to create false ration cards, according to local police reports released on Saturday.

The accused reportedly used counterfeit documents and rubber stamps to generate these fake ration cards. Acting on a complaint, a crime branch team raided the suspect's location, discovering 110 pieces of forged materials, as confirmed by an officer from the Manpada police station in Dombivili.

The police registered a case involving multiple charges including cheating, making false documents, and forgery under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita on Thursday. Sub-inspector Kiran Bhise stated that rubber stamps from various government departments and multiple fake documents were found in the accused's possession. The investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made thus far.

