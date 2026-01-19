Marriage registration simplified under UCC, over 4.5 lakh registered in a year: U'khand govt

The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand has simplified marriage registration process and more than 4.5 lakh marriages have been registered in the state in a year under the new law, the state government said on Monday.

According to an official statement issued here, the UCC will complete one year of implementation in the state on January 27, and so far, 4,74,447 marriages have been registered during this period.

Under the UCC, couples are now registering their marriages online from anywhere, whereas under the old act, they had to be present at the sub-registrar's office on a fixed date with two witnesses.

Before the UCC, marriages were registered under the 'Uttarakhand Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act, 2010', the entire process of which was offline.

Marriage registrations under the UCC are done online, where the couple or witnesses can apply for registration from anywhere and submit their documents and video statements.

The daily average of marriage registrations under the UCC is around 1,400, while the daily average under the previous act was 67, the statement said.

During this period, 316 people have obtained certificates for divorce online, and 68 have obtained certificates for living in cohabitation relationships, and two have obtained certificates for ending cohabitation relationships.

Under the UCC, a time limit of 15 days is set for issuing the marriage registration certificate after the application, but on average, the registration certificate is being received within five days of application.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Uttarakhand has shown the way to other states by implementing the UCC.

''The transparency and simplicity with which the provisions of the UCC have been implemented in the past year have increased people's confidence in the entire process. This is why a large number of people are now registering under the UCC,'' he said. ''The Uttarakhand UCC has proven to be a model law in every respect,'' Dhami added.

