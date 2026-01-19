Left Menu

J''khand: JD(U) to contest in all 36 wards for Jamshedpur''s Mango Municipal Corporation polls

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 19-01-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 22:41 IST
J''khand: JD(U) to contest in all 36 wards for Jamshedpur''s Mango Municipal Corporation polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Janata Dal (United) on Monday said it would field candidates in all wards of Jamshedpur's Mango Municipal Corporation for the civic polls due in February.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the party's election committee held here in the presence of its Jamshedpur Mahanagar Committee president Ajay Kumar and general secretary Kulvinder Singh Pannu, among others, the JD(U) said in a statement.

Party leaders deliberated on issues such as election preparations, strengthening the organisation and candidates for the poll, it said.

The applications of the prospective nominees were being examined, the statement said.

Election to the Mango Municipal Corporation, earlier known as the Mango Notified Area Committee, is being held for the first time since the MNAC was made a municipal corporation around two years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Arsenal top Deloitte's Women's Money League for 2025, Chelsea close second

Soccer-Arsenal top Deloitte's Women's Money League for 2025, Chelsea close s...

 Global
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Chinese-run restaurant in Afghanistan

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Chinese-run restaurant in...

 Egypt
3
UPDATE 4-Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escape

UPDATE 4-Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escap...

 Global
4
UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026