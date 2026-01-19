J''khand: JD(U) to contest in all 36 wards for Jamshedpur''s Mango Municipal Corporation polls

The Janata Dal (United) on Monday said it would field candidates in all wards of Jamshedpur's Mango Municipal Corporation for the civic polls due in February.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the party's election committee held here in the presence of its Jamshedpur Mahanagar Committee president Ajay Kumar and general secretary Kulvinder Singh Pannu, among others, the JD(U) said in a statement.

Party leaders deliberated on issues such as election preparations, strengthening the organisation and candidates for the poll, it said.

The applications of the prospective nominees were being examined, the statement said.

Election to the Mango Municipal Corporation, earlier known as the Mango Notified Area Committee, is being held for the first time since the MNAC was made a municipal corporation around two years ago.

