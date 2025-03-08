Left Menu

Tragic Night at Sanapur Lake: Gang-Rape Incident Shocks Tourists

A horrifying gang-rape occurred near Hampi, India, where two women, including an Israeli tourist, were attacked by three men. The assailants approached the group asking for petrol and then assaulted the women, pushing the male tourists into a canal. A police investigation is underway.

Koppal | Updated: 08-03-2025 10:13 IST
Tragic Night at Sanapur Lake: Gang-Rape Incident Shocks Tourists
In a shocking incident near Hampi, India, two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were allegedly gang-raped by three men at Sanapur Lake.

The crime took place late on Thursday night as they stargazed with three male tourists, one from the United States and two from India. The attackers demanded money and, upon refusal, assaulted the women, police sources say.

A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators. Six police teams have been formed for the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

