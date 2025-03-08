Left Menu

Tragic Wedding Dispute: Youth Killed Over Dance

A dance-related dispute at a wedding in Chakkhan village led to the death of 15-year-old Krishna Rajbhar. Another individual was injured. A case against four suspects has been registered, and protests demanding their arrest have taken place. The police have assured action against those responsible.

Tragic Wedding Dispute: Youth Killed Over Dance
A tragic incident unfolded at a wedding in Chakkhan village when a dance-related dispute resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy, Krishna Rajbhar, and left another individual injured, according to local police reports on Saturday.

The altercation occurred during the Jaimala ceremony when a disagreement escalated, prompting an attack on the victims. Krishna Rajbhar, a cousin of the groom, was killed in the ensuing violence. Law enforcement, led by Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh, quickly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation, registering a case against four individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The incident sparked local outrage, with villagers blocking the Gorakhpur-Ballia highway in Sikandarpur town, demanding the swift arrest of those implicated. The protest was subsequently called off after assurances from authorities that action would be taken against the perpetrators, said SHO Vikas Chandra Pandey of the Sikandarpur police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

