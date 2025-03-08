Up to 1 Million Displaced Syrians Plan to Return Home Within a Year, but Challenges Remain

A new survey conducted by UNHCR and its partners has revealed that up to one million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in north-west Syria plan to return to their areas of origin within the next year, with 600,000 aiming to do so in the next six months. The survey, carried out between January 26 and February 23, included 4,800 households, covering over 29,000 individuals in 514 displacement sites across north-west Syria.

As of January, more than 3.4 million IDPs were residing in north-west Syria, including 1.95 million in 1,500 camps and other displacement sites located in Idleb and Aleppo governorates. The study shows a strong inclination towards returning home, particularly among those in Idleb, where two-thirds of households expressed the desire to return. The primary destinations for return include former frontline areas in Idleb and Aleppo, with significant movements expected toward Al Ma’ra and Jebel Samaan districts.

With these returns, the populations of Ma’arat An Nu’man and Kafr Nobol (Idleb) could rise from 3,000 to 130,000. Additionally, 23 districts could experience their populations at least doubling, intensifying pressure on already overstretched infrastructure and essential services.

Challenges Hindering Returns

Despite the widespread emotional desire to return home, IDPs cite several obstacles, including:

Lack of humanitarian aid

Limited employment and livelihood opportunities

Inadequate access to basic services such as healthcare, education, clean water, and electricity

The presence of explosive remnants and landmines, which pose a severe security risk

Severe damage or destruction of former homes, with 80% of IDPs reporting their houses are in poor condition. This figure rises to 95% for those intending to return to former frontline districts, including Al Ma’ra (Idleb) and Suqaylabiyah (Hama).

Support Needed for a Sustainable Return

During a visit to IDP sites in Idleb, UNHCR witnessed the determination of displaced Syrians to rebuild their lives. However, for their return to be dignified and sustainable, comprehensive support is required, including:

Reconstruction of homes and critical infrastructure

Restoration of essential services such as electricity, healthcare, and schools

Employment and livelihood programs to foster self-sufficiency

Mine clearance and security measures to ensure safe resettlement

Provision of legal assistance and transport support

UNHCR and its partners are actively working to provide assistance, including legal aid, support for home repairs, and essential supplies such as blankets, mattresses, and winter clothing.

A Historic Opportunity for Recovery

Nearly 14 years after the onset of the crisis, Syria stands at a pivotal moment. Years of conflict have devastated the economy and infrastructure, leaving 90% of the population dependent on humanitarian aid. The survey highlights a historic opportunity for the international community to make a firm commitment to Syria’s recovery. By providing essential aid and investing in early recovery programs, international partners can help end one of the world’s largest displacement crises and facilitate long-term stability in the region.

UNHCR calls on global donors and organizations to step up and support immediate and long-term recovery efforts. With the right investments, the international community can help ensure the safe, dignified, and sustainable return of displaced Syrians to their homes and communities.