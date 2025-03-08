Belarus Urged to Reveal Fate of Disappeared Political Prisoners on Anniversary of Tsikhanouski’s Enforced Disappearance

On the second anniversary of the enforced disappearance of prominent pro-democracy activist Siarhei Tsikhanouski, United Nations human rights experts have called on Belarus to disclose his fate and whereabouts. They emphasized that enforced disappearances and incommunicado detention remain systemic tools used by Belarusian authorities to silence political opposition and civic activists.

The UN experts highlighted that several other high-profile pro-democracy figures, including Viktar Babaryka, Mikalai Statkevich, Maryia Kalesnikava, and Maksim Znak, have also been subjected to enforced disappearance or prolonged incommunicado detention.

Escalating Human Rights Violations

“Belarus must immediately cease the practice of enforced disappearance against political opponents and civil society activists,” the experts stated. “We are alarmed by the continued reports of incommunicado detention, ill-treatment, and the widespread use of prolonged solitary confinement.”

Reports indicate that many detainees, including elderly prisoners and those with chronic medical conditions, are held in cruel and degrading conditions. They are systematically denied legal representation, access to family, and essential medical care. The experts stressed that such treatment amounts to torture and is a flagrant violation of international human rights law.

International Law and Arbitrary Detention

The enforced disappearance of Tsikhanouski and others constitutes a severe breach of Belarus’ international obligations, the experts stated. These actions aim to silence dissent and instill fear among the opposition.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has previously determined that the imprisonment of opposition leaders, such as Maksim Znak, is arbitrary and called for their immediate release. However, the Belarusian government has continued its repression of political dissent.

Call for Transparency and Justice

The experts urged Belarus to immediately disclose the fate and location of forcibly disappeared individuals, release all arbitrarily detained persons, and allow independent monitoring of prison conditions. Additionally, they demanded that Belarus reform its counter-terrorism and anti-extremism laws to align with international legal standards.

While some political prisoners have been released in recent months, reports suggest that their freedom often depends on forced cooperation with state security forces and participation in propaganda campaigns. The UN experts condemned such coercive tactics, emphasizing that all political prisoners must be freed unconditionally and those responsible for human rights violations must be held accountable.

A Test for Belarus’ Justice System

The treatment of well-known political detainees is a crucial test of Belarus’ penitentiary system. If high-profile prisoners are denied medical care, placed in punitive isolation, or subjected to enforced disappearance, conditions for lesser-known detainees are likely even worse, the experts warned.

International Community’s Role

The UN experts called on the global community to maintain pressure on Belarus to ensure accountability and justice. They urged international institutions, human rights organizations, and governments to push for transparency regarding the fate of disappeared individuals and to demand reforms in Belarus’ legal and penitentiary systems.

“Marking this grim anniversary, we remind Belarus that it is legally obligated to uphold human rights. The government must stop its widespread abuses and take immediate steps toward justice and accountability,” the experts concluded.