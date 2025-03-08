Left Menu

Elusive Fugitive Nabbed After Two-Year Manhunt

A migrant worker, Ranjan Boro Gain, was arrested in Perumbavoor after a two-year manhunt. Accused of theft in Meghalaya, he had evaded capture until a special investigation team tracked him down to a plywood company. He was handed over to Meghalaya Police after his arrest.

Updated: 08-03-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:19 IST
After a two-year pursuit, law enforcement officials have apprehended a migrant worker wanted for a theft in Meghalaya. Ranjan Boro Gain, 28, originally from Assam, was taken into custody in Perumbavoor by a special investigation team led by Perumbavoor ASP Shakti Singh Arya.

Gain had previously escaped from police custody following his initial arrest related to a theft case registered at Nongpoh police station in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district in 2020. Police received crucial information leading to his capture from District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena.

The investigation team managed to locate Gain at a plywood company in the Vallam area of Perumbavoor. After his arrest, he was handed over to the Meghalaya Police, closing a challenging chapter in this ongoing investigation.

