Left Menu

Missing Youth's Return Ends Intense 10-Day Search in Udupi

Diganth, a 19-year-old from Amemmar in Farangipete, was found in Udupi after a 10-day search. His disappearance had prompted protests, leading to the involvement of VHP leaders. The search involved over 40 personnel. With his location secured, police are now conducting further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:31 IST
Missing Youth's Return Ends Intense 10-Day Search in Udupi
Diganth
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old, identified as Diganth from Amemmar, who disappeared on February 25, was discovered in Udupi following an extensive 10-day search, police reported.

The case attracted widespread attention and protests, with Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders visiting Diganth's family, pressing for immediate action to locate him.

State authorities and police committed 40 personnel, including District Armed Reserve officers, railway police, fire and rescue teams, forensic experts, a dog squad, and drones, to the search. Diganth has been located, and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025