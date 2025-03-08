Missing Youth's Return Ends Intense 10-Day Search in Udupi

A 19-year-old, identified as Diganth from Amemmar, who disappeared on February 25, was discovered in Udupi following an extensive 10-day search, police reported.

The case attracted widespread attention and protests, with Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders visiting Diganth's family, pressing for immediate action to locate him.

State authorities and police committed 40 personnel, including District Armed Reserve officers, railway police, fire and rescue teams, forensic experts, a dog squad, and drones, to the search. Diganth has been located, and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)