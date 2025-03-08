Clearing the Record: Rohan Khaunte's Portfolio Misunderstandings

Goa's Tourism Minister, Rohan Khaunte, firmly asserted that he has never been at the helm of the Mines and Geology department, countering false media claims.

Khaunte was recently acquitted by a Bengaluru court amid charges of illegal iron ore mining, a controversial issue that dates back to the early 2010s. The court's decision comes as a point of clarification on Khaunte's professional history.

Contrary to reports by PTI, Khaunte explains that his entanglement in the case was as a company director, not as a government official overseeing the mining sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)