Clearing the Record: Rohan Khaunte's Portfolio Misunderstandings
Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte clarified that he never held the Mines and Geology portfolio in the Goa government. This comes after his acquittal in a Bengaluru court regarding a case of illegal iron ore mining. Media reports had incorrectly stated his past portfolio roles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:01 IST
Goa's Tourism Minister, Rohan Khaunte, firmly asserted that he has never been at the helm of the Mines and Geology department, countering false media claims.
Khaunte was recently acquitted by a Bengaluru court amid charges of illegal iron ore mining, a controversial issue that dates back to the early 2010s. The court's decision comes as a point of clarification on Khaunte's professional history.
Contrary to reports by PTI, Khaunte explains that his entanglement in the case was as a company director, not as a government official overseeing the mining sector.
