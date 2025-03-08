Italy's Bold Move: Legal Definition of Femicide Introduced

The Italian government has taken a decisive step by approving a draft law that officially defines femicide, making it punishable by life imprisonment. This landmark legislation is aimed at curbing gender-based crimes, which have drawn international concern due to their increasing frequency in Italy.

Premier Giorgia Meloni champions the proposal, emphasizing its significance in introducing femicide as an autonomous crime and enhancing penalties for related offenses, including personal mistreatment, stalking, and revenge porn. The move, announced on the eve of International Women's Day, highlights the pressing need for legal frameworks that deter violence against women.

While the initiative has gained bipartisan support, critics caution that it addresses only the criminal aspect, neglecting the broader economic and cultural dimensions of gender violence. Activists stress the importance of addressing systemic inequalities to effectively combat the roots of femicide, as recent high-profile cases maintain focus on this urgent issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)