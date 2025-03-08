Man Sets Himself Ablaze in Land Dispute Protest
A land dispute in Sultanpur village led to a man attempting self-immolation. Sardar Vedprakash, protesting a Revenue Court decision, set himself on fire during a land measurement operation by officials. Police extinguished the flames, and the man remains in critical condition at Pilkhani Medical College.
A dramatic incident unfolded in Sultanpur village when a man attempted self-immolation as a form of protest during a land measurement operation. Revenue officials and police were on-site when Sardar Vedprakash, 60, allegedly the encroacher, set himself alight.
The incident erupted as the officials, following a decision from the Revenue Court, assessed the disputed land. District Magistrate Manish Bansal confirmed the critical state of Vedprakash, who was swiftly taken to Pilkhani Medical College by the authorities.
The operation, which occurred under Section 24 of the Revenue Court's directives, was met with chaos and urgent intervention from police and medical personnel to manage the situation and assist the injured man.
