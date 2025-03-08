Left Menu

Tile Attack in Juhu: Stray Dog Feud Turns Violent

In Mumbai's Juhu, a dispute over feeding stray dogs led to Simran Pandey and Nitu Pandey assaulting a couple with a tile. Recorded on CCTV, the police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The injured couple is recovering at Cooper Hospital, while the suspects are on the run.

In a shocking incident in Mumbai's Juhu area, two women have been accused of attacking a couple with a tile following a dispute. The attack, caught on CCTV, occurred after a disagreement over feeding stray dogs, leading to an escalation that has left the victims, Asha and Amrit Nikam, hospitalized.

The accused, identified as Simran Pandey and Nitu Pandey, reportedly confronted the couple, striking them with a tile when Asha Nikam's husband, Amrit, was parking his motorcycle. The altercation arose from differing opinions on feeding stray dogs near a crucial water tank in their building's vicinity.

The Juhu police have launched efforts to locate the suspects, while the injured couple receives treatment at Cooper Hospital. The incident highlights ongoing tensions surrounding urban wildlife and community interactions.

