Arrest in Shocking Child Exploitation Case
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly exploiting a 15-year-old girl from the Scheduled Tribes community. The police report states the accused eloped with her, married her, and took her to multiple locations before exploiting her. He faced numerous charges, including POCSO Act violations.
A 20-year-old man has been apprehended for allegedly sexually exploiting a 15-year-old girl from the Scheduled Tribes community, Hyderabad police confirmed on Saturday.
The suspect, known to the victim for two years, reportedly eloped with her in November 2024. He was detained on March 7, facing charges of stalking, elopement, marriage, and sexual exploitation of the minor.
The accused reportedly traveled with the victim to Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Yadadri, eventually marrying her and repeatedly exploiting her, according to a Hyderabad Police statement. After a missing complaint by the girl's parents, she was initially found and returned to her family, only to leave again during Sankranti holidays. Amid continued investigation, the accused was booked under the IPC, POCSO Act, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, and the SCs & STs (POA) Act-1989.
(With inputs from agencies.)
