Left Menu

Seeking Justice: Parents of Slain Doctor Urge PM's Intervention

The mother of a junior doctor, raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital, urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene for justice. She raises concerns about women's safety in West Bengal and seeks a meeting with the PM. The convict has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:53 IST
Seeking Justice: Parents of Slain Doctor Urge PM's Intervention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The bereaved mother of the junior doctor, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital, is pressing for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek justice. Her call to action arrives on International Women's Day, a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for women's safety in West Bengal.

The tragic incident last August ignited a wave of national outrage. The mother's plea highlights the delayed justice in her daughter's case, as the family still awaits a death certificate. She questions the safety of women in the workplace, particularly in medical professions.

The state's response has been divided. While the BJP believes the PM will address the family's appeal, TMC leaders underscore the efforts already made at the state level. The convict, Sanjay Roy, has been sentenced to life imprisonment, though appeals for a harsher penalty are ongoing in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025