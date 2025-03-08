Seeking Justice: Parents of Slain Doctor Urge PM's Intervention

The bereaved mother of the junior doctor, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital, is pressing for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek justice. Her call to action arrives on International Women's Day, a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for women's safety in West Bengal.

The tragic incident last August ignited a wave of national outrage. The mother's plea highlights the delayed justice in her daughter's case, as the family still awaits a death certificate. She questions the safety of women in the workplace, particularly in medical professions.

The state's response has been divided. While the BJP believes the PM will address the family's appeal, TMC leaders underscore the efforts already made at the state level. The convict, Sanjay Roy, has been sentenced to life imprisonment, though appeals for a harsher penalty are ongoing in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)